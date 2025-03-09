Red Flag Warning issued March 9 at 2:39PM MDT until March 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

arning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 6 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 222, 227, 228,

229, 231 and 234.

* TIMING…From noon to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.