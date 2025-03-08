Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 3:06AM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains,
Eastern Las Animas, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan
Mountains Below 10000 Feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000
Feet, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over La Veta, Wolf
Creek and Cumbres Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is going to occur on the
east slopes of the San Juan mountains and the east slopes of the
southern mountains.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.