Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 3:06AM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is going to occur on the east slopes of the San Juan mountains and the east slopes of the southern mountains. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over La Veta, Wolf Creek and Cumbres Passes.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Eastern Las Animas, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

