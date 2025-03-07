Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 9:30PM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Central San Luis
Valley, Southern San Luis Valley, and Baca.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

