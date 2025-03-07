Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 3:22AM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6

inches for the northern Sangres, western half of the San Luis

Valley and for Baca County. Lower amounts expected for the eastern

half of the San Luis Valley. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Central and Southern

San Luis Valley, and Baca County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.