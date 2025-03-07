Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:26PM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 7

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph could produce patchy

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Central San Luis

Valley, Southern San Luis Valley, and Baca County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult overnight into Saturday

morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.