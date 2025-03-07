Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 11:05AM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult overnight into Saturday morning. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

