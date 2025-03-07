Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 11:05AM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Central San Luis
Valley, Southern San Luis Valley, and Baca County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult overnight into Saturday
morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.