Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 9:30PM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph may produce some patchy
blowing and drifting snow. The heaviest snowfall will likely occur
over the southern Sangre de Cristo Range from La Veta Pass
southward.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains,
Eastern Las Animas, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan
Mountains Below 10000 Feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000
Feet, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is going to occur on the
east slopes of the San Juan mountains and the east slopes of the
southern mountains.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.