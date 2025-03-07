Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 9:30PM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and

14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph may produce some patchy

blowing and drifting snow. The heaviest snowfall will likely occur

over the southern Sangre de Cristo Range from La Veta Pass

southward.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains,

Eastern Las Animas, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan

Mountains Below 10000 Feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000

Feet, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500

Feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is going to occur on the

east slopes of the San Juan mountains and the east slopes of the

southern mountains.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.