Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 3:22AM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.