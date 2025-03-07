Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 3:22AM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially through area mountain passes, including La Veta Pass. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern Las Animas, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.