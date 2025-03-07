Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 3:22AM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and
13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern Las Animas,
Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet,
and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially
through area mountain passes, including La Veta Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.