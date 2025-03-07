Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 2:26PM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph may produce some patchy
blowing and drifting snow. The heaviest snowfall will likely occur
over the southern Sangre de Cristo Range from La Veta Pass
southward.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains,
Eastern Las Animas County, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San
Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above
10000 Feet, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below
7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below
7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over La Veta, Wolf
Creek and Cumbres Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.