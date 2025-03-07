Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 2:26PM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and

14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph may produce some patchy

blowing and drifting snow. The heaviest snowfall will likely occur

over the southern Sangre de Cristo Range from La Veta Pass

southward.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains,

Eastern Las Animas County, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San

Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above

10000 Feet, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below

7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below

7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over La Veta, Wolf

Creek and Cumbres Passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.