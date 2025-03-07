Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 11:05AM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The heaviest snowfall
will likely occur over the southern Sangre de Cristo Range, from
La Veta Pass southward.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains,
Eastern Las Animas, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan
Mountains Below 10000 Feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000
Feet, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over La Veta, Wolf
Creek and Cumbres Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.