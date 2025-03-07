Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 11:05AM MST until March 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and

14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The heaviest snowfall

will likely occur over the southern Sangre de Cristo Range, from

La Veta Pass southward.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains,

Eastern Las Animas, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan

Mountains Below 10000 Feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000

Feet, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500

Feet.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over La Veta, Wolf

Creek and Cumbres Passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.