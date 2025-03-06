Red Flag Warning issued March 6 at 2:17PM MST until March 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230, 232, 233, 235,
236 and 237.
* TIMING…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.