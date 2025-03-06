Red Flag Warning issued March 6 at 2:07AM MST until March 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230, 232 and 235.

* TIMING…From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.