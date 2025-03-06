Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued March 6 at 2:27AM MST until March 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

