Red Flag Warning issued March 5 at 9:56PM MST until March 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 233, 236 and 237.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.