Red Flag Warning issued March 5 at 2:23PM MST until March 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A RED FLAG WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FAR SOUTHEAST
PLAINS FOR THURSDAY…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 233, 236 and 237.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.