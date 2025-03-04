Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 5:04AM MST until March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Wet
Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.