Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 5:04AM MST until March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Very strong winds could cause tree damage. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

