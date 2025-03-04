Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:16AM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snowfall amounts of less than 1 inch possible. Winds
gusting as high as 75 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Blowing snow and severely degraded visibilities
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
morning and evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause tree
damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.