Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:16AM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snowfall amounts of less than 1 inch possible. Winds

gusting as high as 75 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Blowing snow and severely degraded visibilities

possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday

morning and evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause tree

damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.