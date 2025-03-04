Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:16AM MST until March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

