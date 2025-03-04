Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:16AM MST until March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Tuesday morning commute. Very strong winds could cause
tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.