Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:16AM MST until March 4 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Tuesday morning commute. Very strong winds could cause
tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.