Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:16AM MST until March 4 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 11:49 AM
Published 3:16 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Tuesday morning commute. Very strong winds could cause
tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content