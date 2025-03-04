Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 3:16AM MST until March 4 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use

extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.