High Wind Warning issued March 4 at 3:20AM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…North winds 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley,
Otero, Bent, Prowers, Baca, and Kiowa counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles on west to east oriented roadways.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.