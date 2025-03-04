Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued March 4 at 12:23PM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 8:49 PM
Published 12:23 PM

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The
strongest winds will occur during the early afternoon, and then
begin to decrease through the rest of the afternoon.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles traveling east to west.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

National Weather Service

