Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 9:42PM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

March 4, 2025 5:49 AM
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

