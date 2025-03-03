Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 9:42PM MST until March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Very strong
winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.