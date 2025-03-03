Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 1:45PM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1

to 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Widespread blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.