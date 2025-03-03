Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 1:45PM MST until March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.