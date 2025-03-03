Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 1:45PM MST until March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
between 5 and 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Wet
Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause
tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.