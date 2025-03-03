Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 1:45PM MST until March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
between 2 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las
Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Widespread blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.