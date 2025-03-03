Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 1:45PM MST until March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

