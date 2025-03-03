Winter Storm Warning issued March 3 at 9:42PM MST until March 4 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and

blowing snow. Whiteout conditions will be possible which will make

travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use

extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.