Winter Storm Warning issued March 3 at 3:36AM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations

between 5 and 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 65

mph.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

and Northern El Paso County and the Palmer Divide.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and

blowing snow. Whiteout conditions will be possible which will make

travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use

extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.