Strong southwesterly winds around 45 to 55 mph are causing blowing dusts across portions of southeast Colorado. Visibility will become reduced in the thickest pockets of blowing dusts over the next few hours, with visibility dropping to 1-3 miles, and possibly less, at times. Take extra caution if out traveling, especially along Highway 287 and Highway 50.

