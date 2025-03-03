Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 3:41AM MST until March 3 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from 11 AM to 7 PM
for most of the southeast Colorado Plains…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for extreme fire
behavior. Fires will catch and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.