Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 3:41AM MST until March 3 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from 11 AM to 7 PM

for most of the southeast Colorado Plains…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,

232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for extreme fire

behavior. Fires will catch and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.