Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 1:42PM MST until March 3 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.