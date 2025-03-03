High Wind Warning issued March 3 at 9:44PM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.