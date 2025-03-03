High Wind Warning issued March 3 at 3:38AM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…North winds 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley,
Otero, Bent, Prowers, Baca, and Kiowa counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles on west to east oriented
roadways.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.