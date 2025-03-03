High Wind Warning issued March 3 at 1:49PM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHAT…North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

