Winter Storm Warning issued March 2 at 1:43PM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and
blowing snow. Whiteout conditions are expected and will make
travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could
be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.