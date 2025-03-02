Winter Storm Warning issued March 2 at 1:43PM MST until March 4 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and

9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

and Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and

blowing snow. Whiteout conditions are expected and will make

travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could

be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use

extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.