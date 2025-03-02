Red Flag Warning issued March 2 at 2:47AM MST until March 3 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for 11 AM to 7 PM Monday
for most of the southeast plains…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230, 232, 233,
235, 236 and 237.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be favorable for extreme fire behavior.
Fires will catch and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.