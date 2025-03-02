Red Flag Warning issued March 2 at 1:41PM MST until March 3 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for 11 AM to 7 PM Monday

for most of the southeast plains…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230, 232, 233,

235, 236 and 237.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.