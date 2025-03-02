Red Flag Warning issued March 2 at 1:41PM MST until March 3 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for 11 AM to 7 PM Monday
for most of the southeast plains…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 231 and 234.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.