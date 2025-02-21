Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 2:38AM MST until February 21 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commutes. Areas of
blowing snow will occur Friday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.