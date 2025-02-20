Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 6:52PM MST until February 21 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,

with highest amounts over the Palmer Divide and closer to the

higher terrain. Winds will gusts to 30 mph Friday morning.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso county.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.