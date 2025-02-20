Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 6:52PM MST until February 21 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.