Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 3:38AM MST until February 21 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

with highest amounts over the Palmer Divide and closer to the

higher terrain.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning

commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.