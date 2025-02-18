Skip to Content
Extreme Cold Warning issued February 18 at 3:14AM MST until February 20 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 20 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 25 below expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

