Extreme Cold Warning issued February 18 at 10:40AM MST until February 20 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 20 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously

cold wind chills as low as 25 below expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon

to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.