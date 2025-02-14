Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 9:18AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

between 5 and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Lower elevations of the Central Mountain region along with

the Leadville region, and lower the elevations of the Sangre De

Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.