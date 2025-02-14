Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 3:12AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 6 and 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65
mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.